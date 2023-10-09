John E. Brehm, 79, of Watertown

John E. Brehm, 79, of Hillside Dr, Watertown, NY, died October 7, 2023 Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John E. Brehm, 79, of Hillside Dr, Watertown, NY, died October 7, 2023 Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on September 22, 1944 in Watertown, son of Karl F. and Aura (Jolly) Brehm.

Mr. Brehm graduated from Watertown High School in 1962 and received his BS in Education from SUNY Brockport in 1966. He received his Master’s Degree from SUNY Cortland and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration from SUNY Brockport. He served two years in the Army including one year tour of duty in South Korea before being Honorably Discharged in 1969.

He married Linda Ostrander on August 22, 1970 at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown.

Mr. Brehm taught Health Education at Case Junior High School from 1970 to 1986. From 1986-2000 he was the Assistant Director of Special Education at the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. After retirement, he worked fourteen years part-time as an adjunct instructor supervising student teacher for SUNY Oswego.

He was a member of the local Lacrosse Official’s Association, Watertown Golf Club, the American Legion Post 61 and a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church.

He enjoyed family time together, playing with his grandchildren, watching his grandchildren play sports, vacation trips to Myrtle Beach and Florida with his wife, reading books about the Civil War and golfing with his friends.

Surviving besides his wife are a daughter Molly Zimmerman, a son and his wife, Adam and Teresa Brehm, five grandchildren, Keagan, Lochlann, Cecelia, and Harper, a brother and his wife, Joe and Lillian Brehm and many close friends.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be held Friday at 9:15 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Due to construction on Keyes Avenue the funeral home parking lot may be accessed through the rear parking lot of First Presbyterian Church off Academy Street.

