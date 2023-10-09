Kevin Buckley, 67, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kevin Buckley, 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, October 8th, 2023, at home with his loving children by his side under the care of Hospice.

There will be a full obituary published soon.

There will be a celebration of life to be announced and per his wishes, he will be buried at sea.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Kevin’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

