Kevin Buckley, 67, of Carthage
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kevin Buckley, 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, October 8th, 2023, at home with his loving children by his side under the care of Hospice.
There will be a full obituary published soon.
There will be a celebration of life to be announced and per his wishes, he will be buried at sea.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Kevin’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.