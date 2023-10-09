Library giving away thousands of books

Looking for books for children and teens? Carthage Free Library is giving thousands away.
Looking for books for children and teens? Carthage Free Library is giving thousands away.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Looking for books for children and teens? Carthage Free Library is giving thousands away.

The library was asked if would take a donation of books that Carthage Middle School was no longer using.

The library director says she only expected a thousand books but instead got five times as many.

With 5,000 books, the library is now turning to the community to help it free up space.

“Usually, I can get rid of children’s books. I wasn’t expecting this much though so we’re just putting a shout out to teachers, homeschoolers, babysitters, whoever can use books, children’s books. We have books ranging all the way from about first grade to high school,” said Christina Bamberg, library director.

Of the 5,000 books, 2,000 have gone out to the community; 3,000 books are still available at the Carthage Free Library.

