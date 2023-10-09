Memorial Service: Henry O. Schaab, of Lowville

Henry passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023 under the care of Sarasota and Tidewater Hospice of Sarasota, FL. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Family and friends are invited to calling hours for Henry, on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 4 to 6:00pm, at the Sundquist Funeral Home. The Free and Accepted Masons, Lowville Lodge #134, will be conducting a service at 4:30pm, and the B. P. O. E. Lowville Lodge #1605, will be conducting a service at 5:30pm. Following calling hours all are invited to the Lowville Elks Lodge for refreshments.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, 6390 Pine Grove Rd, Glenfield, NY 13343.

