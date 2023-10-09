North Country Inspiration: Love animals? You can help rescue them in emergencies

Jonathan Mitchell, St Lawrence County's deputy director of Emergency Services, visits animals...
Jonathan Mitchell, St Lawrence County's deputy director of Emergency Services, visits animals who are safe, but emergencies can happen. If they do, there aren't enough volunteers to help.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The animals are happy and healthy now, but emergencies do happen, so the St Lawrence County Animal Response Team needs to be ready to help them.

Right now, there aren’t enough volunteers to do that.

“Animals don’t know what to do in an emergency situation, so if smoke is filling the building, if there’s major flooding, they don’t know what to do, they don’t know to evacuate,” said Jonathan Mitchell, who’s the county’s deputy director of Emergency Services. “So, to have a team focused on evacuating and sheltering, that fills a big gap that’s currently in our community.”

The Animal Response Team comes into play during big fires, ice storms, floods, or other emergency situations where many animals need care.

During the fire evacuation of Riverview Towers in 2022, pets had to be put on the backburner and taken wherever.

“They were requested to respond, but due to lack of volunteers, were unable to go,” Mitchell said.

So, if you love animals and want to help the community, this is the perfect opportunity.

“Anybody who has good experience with animals, dogs, cats, horses, goats, anything you can think of, that’s who we’d love to join our team,” Mitchell said.

If you’re interested in becoming an Animal Response Team volunteer, go to https://stlawco.gov/Departments/EmergencyServices/em/CART or email stlawrencecart@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men and a dog were rescued from the Black River after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon.
3 men and a dog rescued from the Black River after boat capsizes
Fire destroyed a camp in the town of Antwerp
Camp destroyed, family suspects arson
The Downtown Business Association’s Fall Festival returned this weekend, bringing together...
There was no rain on their parade, a Watertown fall festival carries on in poor weather
Flood Warning
Some roads washed out Saturday morning in Southern Lewis County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

The Lewis County Historical Society is offering a tour of historic churches and a chance to...
History lesson: Touring churches & looking for spirits (but not at the same time)
History lesson: Hauntings and history
History lesson: Hauntings and history
Steve Anderson took this colorful shot of the Black River in West Carthage.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Keep ‘em coming leaf peepers!
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week