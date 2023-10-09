Part of Lewis County saw 5 inches of rain over weekend

TOWN OF LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - On Monday, water levels of the Black River were running high in southern Lewis County after a weekend where it seemed like the rain just wouldn’t stop.

“We’ve got enough. I measured it today, and since Friday we’ve had five inches,” said Edward Bush, who lives in Greig.

The National Weather Service says a narrow band of lake effect rain brought 3 to 5 inches of precipitation to areas around Port Leyden and Greig. A flash flood warning was put into effect over the weekend.

“Where I used to sit on the lawn is covered. I can’t get down there at all,” said Sandra Robbins, who lives in Greig.

The rain washed out part of a road in the town Leyden. Road crews were bringing in material to rebuild Thayer Hill Road near the intersection of Finch Road.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.