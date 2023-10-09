Richard “Rick” Caskinette, 66, of Redwood

After a short but difficult battle with cancer, Richard “Rick” Caskinette of Redwood, New York passed away at home peacefully, looking out at the land he loved and surrounded by family on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - After a short but difficult battle with cancer, Richard “Rick” Caskinette of Redwood, New York passed away at home peacefully, looking out at the land he loved and surrounded by family on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Rick was the son of Herbert George Caskinette and Lorraine Agnes Mosher.

Rick is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jeanne Marie Caskinette, sons Craig (and wife Tara), Jess (and fiancé Danielle), and Jamison (all of Redwood), daughters Angel Cornell (and husband Sean of Shippensburg, PA), Amber Diabo (Sebring, FL), and Marya Baker (Montana). He is also survived by his sister Connie (Carl) Chamberlain of Evans Mills, NY, sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Pat O’Connor also of Evans Mills. Rick also leaves behind nieces Janaé LaTurner, Serena Parkinson, and nephew Bryan Chamberlain and grandchildren Dominick, William, Olivia, Sydney, Hannah, Jenna, Ethan, Wyatt, Gavin, Ashtyn, Brityn, and Aria.

Rick was born November 26, 1956, in Potsdam, New York. He was raised in northern New York and was a 1974 graduate from Indian River High School and completed an associate degree at SUNY Canton Agricultural and Technical College in 1976. Rick was married to the love of his life on August 19, 1989.

Rick began his professional life as a jack-of-all trades with a background in architecture and worked as a builder, a buyer for Stow Manufacturing Company in Binghamton, NY, and was a successful entrepreneur with a passion for hard work and all things mechanical. Over time, he would find that his true passions lay in cars and building relationships with people. Together with his wife, Rick embarked on his first automotive business from their home in Omar, New York, and started their business from the humble beginnings of their front yard. He would come to build a used car dealership in Alexandria Bay, and then expanded to Arsenal Street in Watertown. He purchased Lofink Ford in Carthage, New York in 1995 and built it into a successful Blue Oval Certified dealership that has been recognized many times with the President’s Award. The key to their success was simple, as Rick believed that “if you take care of your people, and care about your customers, everything else will fall into place.” After 22 years, Rick sold the dealership to Junior Stefanini in 2017. The two became extremely close, spending a great deal of time in business and outside, going on many hunting trips, and cross-country motorcycle trips, which is where his true passions were found, in the West. Over time, Junior Stefanini came to be so much more than a partner, more than a friend, he became another son to Rick, and a pillar of support for his family.

Rick loved music and playing guitar, he knew how to have fun and was quick to smile and laugh. He loved spending time with his family and friends, both outdoors and on the river. He was passionate about horses, hunting, boating, motorcycles and touring the U.S. with his friends and family. He found some time to enjoy one of his favorite hobbies, rebuilding and reselling Harley Davidson motorcycles and classic cars. Yet, his fondest memories are from the times he spent with his wife and family enjoying the river at their homes in Fisher’s Landing, Point Vivian, and when on the water on their boat.

Beyond the many lessons taught to his family, Rick’s biggest lessons focused on being kind, finding room to love in this world, never holding grudges, and helping others whenever and however possible. While his physical presence will be missed beyond measure, it brings comfort to know of the many lives he touched during his lifetime and

the countless acts of service he did for others. He lit up the lives of so many that he touched, yet to himself, he only saw a “simple man”. He was the best father a son could ever ask for, the best husband a wife could ever hope for, and a dear friend to the many people he held close in his heart.

-A Native American poem says: “I give you this one thought to keep, I am with you still. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond that glints on the snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush, of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone I am with you still in each new dawn.”

While people feel that they lost a best friend, brother, or mentor, we hope that each person will cherish their time spent with him, the laughs, and conversations had. Rick is never truly gone; he lives on around us and in the countless ways he selflessly helped others. The best way we can honor him is to carry on his legacy in our daily lives.

A private family celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers or other contributions, Rick’s family requests that you consider donations to Hospice of Jefferson County. Information is available online at https://www.jeffersonhospice.org/support-us/donate. Their nurses and staff helped to make his last days as comfortable as possible. Additionally, the family would like to acknowledge the difference made by private nurses for their compassionate support and friendship during his battle.

