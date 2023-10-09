Salmon season peaks in Pulaski

PULASKI, New York (WWNY) - It’s peak season for fishing for salmon and the proof is in Pulaski.

For decades, from Columbus Day to Halloween weekend, the Salmon River become flooded with both fish and fishing enthusiasts.

“It’s like the salmon, just instinct. You just go upstream,” said Dominic Timpani, who has been coming to Pulaksi for almost 40 years now.

This year he brought two new partners to Pulaski for the salmon season.

“This year I came up with my 2 daughters. First time, and they both got their limit. We had a great time. A lot of rain. The river’s a little high, but we did great,” he said.

For some, the Salmon River provides big fun. For others, it provides big bucks. Jennifer Scott fillets fish for Fish On Motel.

“It has a huge effect on us. I actually am a nurse. I work at a local family practice. I do this on the side. It gives us good extra Christmas money. It pays our bills. Without this we wouldn’t really have much,” she said.

Some, like Aakib Obaid, are wading into the river for the first time.

“It was super fun. I mean, I caught a few salmon, and fighting those versus the fish that we have locally is a lot more fun,” he said.

“You don’t get these fish anywhere else. Being from Jersey, this is probably the best type of...really fun fishing for how far away it is, being only 4 hours away,” said Alex Puchalski of New Jersey.

Others are passing on the family traditions.

“It definitively means a lot. Teach him something useful, and keep him out of trouble,” said Robert Von Gerichten of Ellenville, New York.

Those at the Fish On Motel say they could see up to 100,000 anglers over the month-long peak of the salmon season. Anglers say that the recent rains have helped, cooling the temperature of the river for the fish.

