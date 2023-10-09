Snowtown USA organizers plan more events

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 2024 will bring new things to Snowtown USA. Organizers plan to unveil what’s new to Watertown City Council on Tuesday night.

Even with green grass, people are thinking snow.

“We’re right in the middle of planning,” said Snowtown USA coordinator David Daily.

“Snowtown USA” was first coined by CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite when reporting on Watertown during the Blizzard of ‘77.

In the early 1980s, the festival started celebrating winter. It stopped in 1997 because of unfavorable weather conditions and returned in 2013.

This past January’s festival brought back the snow sculpture contest. The winner in 2024 will move on to a bigger event.

“this year we’re bringing back snow sculpting but were also bringing back the designation and to have that designation, the winner of the competition goes to the nationals which is held annually in Wisconsin,” said Daily.

Snowtown USA needs Watertown’s help. Organizers will give a presentation to city council members Tuesday night.

“We rely on the city for making the blocks for the snow sculptures. There’s a lot of work that goes into that,” said Daily.

The 2024 event starts on January 26 and goes through February 4.

“I think it’s a phenomenal event and I really give kudos to the group that’s worked so hard to bring it back. As a child I remember going to Snowtown USA every year,” said Sarah Compo Pierce, city council member.

“It’s really providing a nice recreational opportunity for people,” said Lisa Ruggiero, city council member.

Organizers plan to flood Park Circle near Thompson Park like they did in January.

“The Park Circle freeze, which we brought back this year after 20 years, we’re looking to capitalize on that a little bit more,” said Daily.

Events planned for 2024 include live music, a chili cook-off, Snowtown Trivia, pancake breakfast, snow softball and more.

