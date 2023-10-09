Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event to collect hygiene products

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Hygiene Collective is hosting its Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event on Friday in downtown Watertown.

Robert Bowen from the North Country Family Health Center and Caitlin Lawler from the Alliance for Better Communities appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m at JB Wise Pavilion.

There will be music and treats. Plus there will be free face painting for those who donate hygiene products.

The Jefferson County Hygiene Collective was recently formed to collect hygiene products for needy students and other people. SNAP benefits do not include hygiene products.

Bowen said a lack of hygiene products is listed as a reason students are absent from school.

