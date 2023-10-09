Sulphur Springs Community Fall Festival is this weekend

Sulphur Springs Community Fall Festival
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for the second annual Sulphur Springs Community Fall Festival.

Jennie Mantle and John Mantle from the Sulphur Springs Church talked about this weekend’s festival. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.

There will be crafts, games, food, and vendors.

Admission is free, but there’s a cost for food. A chicken barbecue costs $15.

Food sales will benefit the grange and fire department.

Find out more at visitsacketsharbor.com.

