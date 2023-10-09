Time for 2 weekends of Boo at the Zoo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s “Boo at the Zoo” for the next two weekends.

Zoo New York executive director Larry Sorel and Boo the cat were on 7 News This Morning to talk about it.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, Sunday, October 15, Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22. The zoo is located in Watertown’s Thompson Park.

It will be held rain or shine.

Vendors will be handing out candy throughout the zoo.

It costs the regular admission price to get in and another $5 for trick-or-treaters. Zoo members get in for free.

Find out more at zoonewyork.org. You can also call 315-782-6180.

