Traffic advisories: State Route 131 in Massena & Arsenal Street in Watertown

(WWNY) - Drivers in Massena and Watertown can expect traffic delays starting Monday.

State Route 131 in Massena will be closed for maintenance of the Massena Intake roadway.

The Massena Intake boat launch will remain open but can only be accessed from the west end.

Traffic will be diverted along Town Line Road and Pontoon Bridge Road.

Work is expected to last through Friday.

In Watertown, crews will repair Arsenal Street from Public Square to Sherman Street.

Westbound traffic will be diverted to Court Street. One lane on Arsenal will be open for eastbound traffic.

Work will continue all week.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid both areas if they can.

