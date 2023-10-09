Watertown lawmakers to consider 3 options for rebuilding city street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A street on Watertown’s northside will be fully rebuilt and there are 3 options on the table.

One of those options is to turn Burlington Street into a one-way street. That option was overwhelmingly supported at an August open house.

The one-way design would allow for on-street parking.

The other 2 options keep Burlington a 2-way street; one would keep on-street parking, and the other would eliminate it.

City council will consider the options at a work session meeting planned for Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.