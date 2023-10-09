Yvonne N. Dufour, 99, of Watertown passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided since March of 2014. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne N. Dufour, 99, of Watertown passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided since March of 2014. She had always told her family and caregivers she wanted to live to be 100 and she thought of this as being in her 100th year.

Yvonne was born September 19, 1924 in Ste. Placide, Quebec, Canada, daughter of Anthieme and Franciose (Lajoie) Neron and attended school in Quebec. In the early 1950′s she moved to Watertown. She married Joseph G. Dufour on September 30, 1957 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Benoit C. Dostie, MSC officiating. Joseph died February 28, 2002.

The majority of Yvonne’s life was spent as a caregiver for children. She took care of many of them over the years. She loved each and everyone of them like they were her own children. Yvonne was a devout Catholic. She would spend hours praying her rosary for each member of her family. She had been a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and attended church wherever she was, including daily masses at the Sisters of Precious Blood Monestary while living on Holcomb St.

Yvonne loved playing cards, listening to music, and watching game shows. She also loved to clean, going to garage sales, and collecting glassware, especially Depression glass. Her family meant the world to her, she will forever be in their hearts and will always be their “Queen of Spades”.

She is survived by her three daughters and their children and grandchildren: Darlene D. Sheitz and husband Leonard, Watertown, Joanne H. Hayes and husband Stephen Hayes, Dexter, and Michelle McGrann, Watertown, along with many nieces and nephews. Yvonne was the last living member of her generation. She had outlived her two brothers, Jean-Marie Neron and wife Jeannine Dufour and Toussaint Neron, and her two sisters, Marie Anne Neron and husband Robert LaFleur and Simone Neron. She had also outlived her husband’s siblings and their spouses.

Yvonne’s family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers over the years and the amazing medical team that provided her care. A very special thank you to all of those that showed her their compassion and came to say goodbye in her final days.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 16, at 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Church followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences and memories may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers Yvonne’s family wishes donations to St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S. Massey St. or Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.

