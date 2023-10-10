Art/Work Speaker

Monday, October 23rd
October 23
October 23(Duggan)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Art/Work Speaker Series featuring musician Dan Duggan

Join SLC Arts at their temporary storefront (45 Market Street) in Potsdam on Monday, October 23rd at 6pm as we discuss the arts economy of the North Country with musician, Dan Duggan, as a part of the ongoing Art/Work Speaker Series!

Dan Duggan, nationally touring performer and teacher, is rapidly being acknowledged as one of the finest dulcimer players and composers in the country. As a recipient of the prestigious National Hammered Dulcimer Championship, Dan’s accomplishment is even more considerable as he is the first winner to have performed all original compositions.

Dan’s dulcimer work can also be heard on Paul Simons’ Grammy nominated CD, “You’re the One,” released in October of 2000, and “The Paul Simon Collection,” released in 2003.

The Art/Work Speaker series is free and open to the public. SLC Arts is currently located at 45 Market Street while renovations occur at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. Curious about the capital project? Visit SLCARTSCOUNCIL.ORG/ARTSCENTER for more information!

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men and a dog were rescued from the Black River after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon.
3 men and a dog rescued from the Black River after boat capsizes
After a short but difficult battle with cancer, Richard “Rick” Caskinette of Redwood, New York...
Richard “Rick” Caskinette, 66, of Redwood
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisories: State Route 131 in Massena & Arsenal Street in Watertown
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
Fire destroyed a camp in the town of Antwerp
Camp destroyed, family suspects arson

Latest News

Honor Flight 19 out of Syracuse took 82 veterans, most from the Korean and Vietnam Wars, to...
Local veterans visit Washington, receive hero’s welcome thanks to Honor Flight
Police investigate death at Alexandria Bay hotel
Singer Songwriter Series
Edwards Opera House - Singer Songwriter Series
Child pornography
Man accused of promoting & possessing child porn