WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Art/Work Speaker Series featuring musician Dan Duggan

Join SLC Arts at their temporary storefront (45 Market Street) in Potsdam on Monday, October 23rd at 6pm as we discuss the arts economy of the North Country with musician, Dan Duggan, as a part of the ongoing Art/Work Speaker Series!

Dan Duggan, nationally touring performer and teacher, is rapidly being acknowledged as one of the finest dulcimer players and composers in the country. As a recipient of the prestigious National Hammered Dulcimer Championship, Dan’s accomplishment is even more considerable as he is the first winner to have performed all original compositions.

Dan’s dulcimer work can also be heard on Paul Simons’ Grammy nominated CD, “You’re the One,” released in October of 2000, and “The Paul Simon Collection,” released in 2003.

The Art/Work Speaker series is free and open to the public. SLC Arts is currently located at 45 Market Street while renovations occur at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. Curious about the capital project? Visit SLCARTSCOUNCIL.ORG/ARTSCENTER for more information!

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.