Cool with showers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the region unsettled the next few days. Expect some showers tonight with lows in the 40′s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy with some showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50′s.

The is the risk of a shower on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50′s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50′s.

