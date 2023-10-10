Have a ‘Spooktacular’ time at 4-H Camp Wabasso later this month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kids can go trick or treating from cabin to cabin during the Camp Spooktacular event at 4-H Camp Wabasso.
Camp Wabasso director Sabrina DeRue says it’s a family friendly event suitable for kids of all ages.
The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, at Camp Wabasso in Redwood.
There will be games, trick or treating, face painting, and spooky popcorn treats.
The cost is $7 per child if you pre-register or $10 at the door.
Visit 4hcampwabasso.org for more information or call 315-788-8450.
