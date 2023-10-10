Have a ‘Spooktacular’ time at 4-H Camp Wabasso later this month

4-H Camp Spooktacular
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kids can go trick or treating from cabin to cabin during the Camp Spooktacular event at 4-H Camp Wabasso.

Camp Wabasso director Sabrina DeRue says it’s a family friendly event suitable for kids of all ages.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, at Camp Wabasso in Redwood.

There will be games, trick or treating, face painting, and spooky popcorn treats.

The cost is $7 per child if you pre-register or $10 at the door.

Visit 4hcampwabasso.org for more information or call 315-788-8450.

