Highlights & scores: Red Knights vs. Lakers on the pitch

Highlights & scores: Red Knights vs. Lakers on the pitch
By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The LaFargeville Red Knights entertained the Lakers of Lyme in Frontier League boys’ soccer on Monday.

- Second half: It’s 4-0 Lyme when LaFargeville gets on the board. Jefferson Smith dents the back of the net, cutting the Lyme lead to 4-1.

- The Lakers have an answer. Ryan Scott sets up Alex Radley for the goal. Lyme is on top 5-1.

- Jon LaFontaine then sends a shot in front and Alex Radley jumps on the rebound for his fourth goal of the game. Lyme leads 6-1.

- Logan Gregory then goes top left corner and finds the mark. Lyme leads 7-1.

- LaFontaine ends the scoring with the left-footed boot.

Lyme goes on to beat LaFargeville 8-1.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Layme 8, LaFargeville 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Edwards-Knox 3, Madrid-Waddington 2

Salmon River 5, Brushton-Moira 0

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men and a dog were rescued from the Black River after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon.
3 men and a dog rescued from the Black River after boat capsizes
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisories: State Route 131 in Massena & Arsenal Street in Watertown
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
Fire destroyed a camp in the town of Antwerp
Camp destroyed, family suspects arson
Jonathan Mitchell, St Lawrence County's deputy director of Emergency Services, visits animals...
North Country Inspiration: Love animals? You can help rescue them in emergencies

Latest News

Highlights & scores: Red Knights vs. Lakers on the pitch
Highlights & scores: Red Knights vs. Lakers on the pitch
Indian River Girls’ Soccer aims to break 20 year drought with sectional run
With sectionals right around the corner, one of the surprise teams of the 2023 girls’ soccer...
Indian River Girls’ Soccer aims to break 20 year drought with sectional run
One high school football game was on the docket in the Northern Athletic Conference Saturday...
Saturday Sports: Route 11 gridiron battle as Gouverneur hosts Canton