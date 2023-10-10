Highlights & scores: Red Knights vs. Lakers on the pitch

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The LaFargeville Red Knights entertained the Lakers of Lyme in Frontier League boys’ soccer on Monday.

- Second half: It’s 4-0 Lyme when LaFargeville gets on the board. Jefferson Smith dents the back of the net, cutting the Lyme lead to 4-1.

- The Lakers have an answer. Ryan Scott sets up Alex Radley for the goal. Lyme is on top 5-1.

- Jon LaFontaine then sends a shot in front and Alex Radley jumps on the rebound for his fourth goal of the game. Lyme leads 6-1.

- Logan Gregory then goes top left corner and finds the mark. Lyme leads 7-1.

- LaFontaine ends the scoring with the left-footed boot.

Lyme goes on to beat LaFargeville 8-1.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Layme 8, LaFargeville 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Edwards-Knox 3, Madrid-Waddington 2

Salmon River 5, Brushton-Moira 0

