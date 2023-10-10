Kenneth J. “Kenny” French, of Potsdam

Kenneth J. “Kenny” French of Debra Drive, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after an extensive battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth J. “Kenny” French of Debra Drive, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after an extensive battle with cancer.

Kenny was born on August 29, 1966 in Potsdam, son of the late John and Sharon (Farns) French. He attended Madrid-Waddington school and on June 14, 1990 married Pamela “Jodie” Jerome.

He worked for many years at the former Potsdam nursing home as a maintenance/grounds worker. He enjoyed wood working and made many creative projects and also building and repairing bicycles. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and visiting with family and friends. He loved his family and was a great father and an amazing papa. Everyone who knew Kenny knew he was an amazing person, creative, crafty, witty and everything in between.

He is survived by his wife Pamela; three children, Chantel French of Potsdam; Amber (Jade Sullivan) French of Potsdam; and Tiffany (Miles) Mundy of Killeen, TX; three grandchildren Marielle, Caspen and Azaiyah; and his best friend and companion Bear, his dog.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Sharon French.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Kenny at a date and time to be announced.

Donations may be made in Kenny’s memory to the Potsdam Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

