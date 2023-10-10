Legion to serve up spaghetti as ‘thank you’ to soldiers

Watertown American Legion to serve up spaghetti as a "thank you" to soldiers
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s American Legion is serving up a “thank you” to Fort Drum soldiers.

Legion Post 61 is holding its first-ever Fort Drum Soldiers and Family Night on Saturday.

A free spaghetti dinner will be served between 5 and 7 p.m.

Post Commander William Flynn says the legion wants to give back to soldiers and their families.

“It is very important that we as a nation support our military,” he said, “and this is one of the ways that we want to be able to do that.”

The legion is asking anyone interested in the dinner to call ahead so organizers can get a head count and prepare enough food.

That number is 315-788-0911, extension 3.

