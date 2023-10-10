Mainly cloudy until later in the week

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could have rain from time to time today.

It will be mainly cloudy with an occasional shower, mostly in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. There’s a 40% chance of precipitation.

Temperatures started in the 40s and will end up in the 50s for the afternoon.

It stays cloudy with hit-or-miss showers overnight. It will be another night spent mainly in the 40s.

There’s a 70% chance of pop-up rain showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

A band of lake effect rain could bring heavy downpours Wednesday night. Outside the band will be mainly dry.

There’s a chance of rain Thursday morning. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny, also with highs in the upper 50s.

There’s a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s both days.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

