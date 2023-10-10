Man accused of promoting & possessing child porn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man faces child pornography charges involving a teenage girl.

State police say 25-year-old Lucino Hernandez-Bautista is accused of uploading and downloading sexually explicit videos and photographs with a 13-year-old.

He was charged on Friday with:

- Promoting a sexual performance of a child less than 17 years old, a felony

- Possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old, a felony

- Endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor

He was arraigned in Croghan town court and committed to Lewis County jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

