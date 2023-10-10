Man accused of promoting & possessing child porn

Child pornography
Child pornography(MGN / Beyond Borders)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man faces child pornography charges involving a teenage girl.

State police say 25-year-old Lucino Hernandez-Bautista is accused of uploading and downloading sexually explicit videos and photographs with a 13-year-old.

He was charged on Friday with:

- Promoting a sexual performance of a child less than 17 years old, a felony

- Possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old, a felony

- Endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor

He was arraigned in Croghan town court and committed to Lewis County jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men and a dog were rescued from the Black River after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon.
3 men and a dog rescued from the Black River after boat capsizes
After a short but difficult battle with cancer, Richard “Rick” Caskinette of Redwood, New York...
Richard “Rick” Caskinette, 66, of Redwood
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisories: State Route 131 in Massena & Arsenal Street in Watertown
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
Fire destroyed a camp in the town of Antwerp
Camp destroyed, family suspects arson

Latest News

Northern Blend Chorus Sing Fling
Northern Blend Chorus to present Sing Fling
4-H Camp Spooktacular
Have a ‘Spooktacular’ time at 4-H Camp Wabasso later this month
Lyme's Logan Gregory boots in a goal in a boys' Frontier League soccer contest against...
Highlights & scores: Red Knights vs. Lakers on the pitch
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Stroke deaths, preeclampsia research & cardiac rehab