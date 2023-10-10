Man accused of promoting & possessing child porn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man faces child pornography charges involving a teenage girl.
State police say 25-year-old Lucino Hernandez-Bautista is accused of uploading and downloading sexually explicit videos and photographs with a 13-year-old.
He was charged on Friday with:
- Promoting a sexual performance of a child less than 17 years old, a felony
- Possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old, a felony
- Endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor
He was arraigned in Croghan town court and committed to Lewis County jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
