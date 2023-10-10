Northern Blend Chorus to present Sing Fling
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northern Blend Chorus Sing Fling is this weekend.
Chorus member Maloree Daily and Northern Blend President Laura Oakes talked about what concert-goers can expect at the a cappella invitational.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
The concert is at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, at the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.
In addition to Northern Blend Chorus members, performers include singers from Alexandria Central, Stage Notes, and the Potsdam Pointercounts.
Admission is $15 and $12 for students, senior citizens, and military.
For information and tickets, go to northernblendchorus.homestead.com.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.