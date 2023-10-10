Police investigate death at Alexandria Bay hotel

Published: Oct. 10, 2023
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating the death of a woman in an Alexandria Bay hotel.

Troopers were called to Bonnie Castle Resort at 31 Holland Street on Sunday afternoon for a report of an unconscious female.

When police and EMS personnel arrived, they found 61-year-old Amy Koehle of Clayton dead inside a hotel room bathtub.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play and the scene was consistent with that of an accidental drowning, possibly a medical event.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

