Sherry Ann Hartzell (McCarthy), 71, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Sherry Ann Hartzell (McCarthy), 71, of Vincent Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8th, 2023 at Hospice House in Jefferson County surrounded by her immediate family and the nursing staff.

The burial will be held at a later date. There will be a Celebration of Life held on Monday, October 16th at 2 p.m. in the Watertown VFW.

Sherry was born on March 6th, 1952 in Watertown, daughter of the late Allen and Marilyn McCarthy. She worked at multiple locations including Samaritan Medical Center, Canali’s, and Bimbo Bakery for many years until her retirement.

A marriage to the late Steven Charles Lindsell ended in divorce. She then married Steven Allen Hartzell and remained married for the remaining 34 years of her life.

Sherry enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, cooking, playing card games, cooking, and spending time with family. She will be deeply missed.

Surviving is her spouse Steven Hartzell, Carthage NY; a son and his spouse Allen (Aurora) Lindsell, Copperas Cove, TX; a daughter Desiree Sykes, Watertown NY; brother Michael McCarthy (Randi), Theresa; sister Linda Sigouin (Richard), Carthage NY; nieces and nephews, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Carl McCarthy, and a sister, Susan Lashua.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

