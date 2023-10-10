Tomorrow’s Health: Stroke deaths, preeclampsia research & cardiac rehab

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Most patients don’t go into cardiac rehab after heart surgery and stroke deaths are expected to increase by 50% by mid-century.

Stroke deaths on the rise

Strokes could cause nearly 10 million deaths annually by 2050, according to a new report.

The report warns of a 50% increase in deaths, mostly in low- and middle-income countries if urgent action isn’t taken to improve prevention, care, and rehabilitation.

Preeclampsia research

New research suggests a possible risk factor for preeclampsia.

The study finds that if a placenta grows too fast it can contribute to the risk of pre-eclampsia and to an earlier delivery of the baby.

Researchers identified 40 variations in the genetic code linked to how big a placenta can grow.

Cardiac rehab

Less than a third of patients are going to cardiac rehabilitation after heart procedures.

Cardiac rehab is recommended for patients undergoing heart valve repair or replacements.

The study’s authors say it’s been shown to improve quality of life after procedures.

