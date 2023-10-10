Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Washington Street

By 7 News Staff
Oct. 10, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A contractor for the city of Watertown is replacing the sanitary sewer for Washington Street and Keyes Avenue.

Starting Tuesday, Washington Street will be open for one-lane traffic until 5 p.m. each day from Keyes through the intersection with Winslow and Paddock streets.

Winslow and Paddock will be open for local traffic only through October 20.

Drivers should avoid the area if they can.

