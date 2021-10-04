Cetera Hires SVP, Head of Experiences and Events

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera, one of the industry's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Peggy Jordan has joined the organization as SVP, Head of Experiences & Events. Jordan will play a key role on Cetera's marketing team, focusing on advisor experiences, loyalty, engagement and retention amid a changing environment. With more than 20 years of experience, Jordan joins Cetera from Maritz Inc., a leading sales and marketing services company that designs and operates employee recognition and reward programs, sales channel incentive programs (including incentive travel rewards), and customer loyalty programs. At Maritz, she led growth, marketing, meetings, and experiences initiatives for financial services and asset management clients, including Wells Fargo Advisors, MassMutual, and HSBC, where she developed new programs designed to increase revenue and customer loyalty.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)

"As we continue to reimagine how we best deliver premier education and enrich experiences for our financial professionals, it is clear that innovation, creativity and new thinking will be key to success," Cetera Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Michael Zuna said. "Peggy is uniquely qualified to lead this important work as we look to 2022 and beyond and deliver unmatched value for our financial professionals. We are extremely excited that Peggy has joined us at an important time for Cetera and we look forward to her contributions."

"I'm honored to be joining an industry leader with an impressive track record of events success for the financial professional community," Jordan said. "High-quality education, personalization and peer connections carry increased importance for financial professionals today, and this is an amazing opportunity to enhance and grow Cetera's events and experiences."

Jordan joins Cetera on the heels of its award-winning annual conference series – Connect. Connect21 took place in late September, hosting nearly 6,000 registered attendees and posting an average session rating of 4.72 on a 5-point scale. The Connect series has won three consecutive Stevie awards, which recognize the accomplishments and contributions of companies and businesspeople worldwide among 12,000 entries each year across more than 70 nations. The Connect@Home virtual conference in 2020 – a completely reimagined streaming and on-demand version of the Connect series – earned a Silver Stevie® Award.

Jordan earned a Bachelor of Marketing degree from Missouri State University, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. Louis University.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families, and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It is headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group