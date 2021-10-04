During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, National Domestic Violence Hotline Encourages Education and Action

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For 25 years, the National Domestic Violence Hotline ("The Hotline") has served as the only national 24/7/365 hotline for survivors of domestic violence. Each October, The Hotline joins together with other domestic violence organizations to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and mobilize advocates from across the nation to bring an end to domestic violence.

While the 25th anniversary of The Hotline is not a celebration – the continued need for a national hotline serving domestic violence survivors is a somber fact – The Hotline does celebrate the courage of survivors. Each day, over the phone, chat, and texts, advocates bear witness to the bravery and resourcefulness of survivors.

"Every hour of every day for the past 25 years, our advocates have listened to survivors and supported them in their paths toward safety. We know that survivors are the experts on their own situations, and we are honored to support them and their decisions," said Katie Ray-Jones, CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. "As many have learned more about preventing domestic violence over the past year, we invite each and every person to join us in prioritizing the health and safety of survivors this month and year-round."

Inspired by the courage and resilience of survivors, individuals and communities can do their part to end domestic violence. Each DVAM, the #1Thing campaign led by the Domestic Violence Awareness Project reminds us that change can start with only #1Thing whether that is learning about safety planning, advocating for policies that empower survivors or sharing about domestic violence prevention on social media. Follow The Hotline's social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and use the hashtag #1Thing to show the #1Thing that you can do to bring an end to domestic violence.

"Through the pandemic and beyond, The Hotline will continue to support survivors and pursue a future where everyone is living a life free from violence," said Ray-Jones. "This month – and every day – offers an opportunity for each and every person to join in helping to make that future a reality."

The National Domestic Violence Hotline envisions a world where all relationships are positive, healthy, and free from violence. If you or someone you know needs help, call The Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org.

