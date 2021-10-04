Gentreo redefines Next Generation Estate Planning by addressing the legal, emotional and financial aspects we all experience throughout our lives

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentreo , the award-winning, next generation online estate planning company, launches a groundbreaking expansion to its services today. Already, Gentreo offers full estate planning services across all fifty states. While others charge by documents and prices are always going up, Gentreo charges one low fee that lets users create, store, and share documents and important information. Now, Gentreo is expanding its offering to include 1:1 onboarding and consultations with Gentreo coaches, connections to licensed attorneys in all fifty states, a tool to create legacy messages for loved ones, funeral planning resources, and more.

Recently awarded the best financial app and service for getting your estate in order in Real Simple's Smart Money Awards for 2021 , Gentreo is transforming the industry with comprehensive, personalized support and service. Through Gentreo's new product offerings, users will have access to expert guidance throughout their lives, so they can create legally binding documents that are personalized to their needs and can be adaptable to any changes in the law. To assist with the emotional component of estate planning, Gentreo is helping families create videos of their life and store and share those memories.

"Estate planning is more than just a one time trust or one time will. Life changes, memories are created. Marriages, babies, helping care for aging parents – all are important life events that mean our plans need to change, too, and Gentreo is there for our customers throughout all of life," says Renee Fry, Co-Founder and CEO of Gentreo.

Mary Kate D'Souza, Gentreo's Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer notes, "Estate planning can be complicated, and even when it's made simple with a tool like ours, sometimes a bit more help is needed. Now you can reach out and get that help. We continue to add to Gentreo to give our users full-service support and the experienced guidance they need to feel confident that their plan protects what they care most about," she added.

Estate planning has gained more importance over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made many people reconsider what matters most to them. Gentreo works with employers and financial institutions to make sure everyone has access to the tools and resources they need to protect all they love throughout their lives.

For more information about Gentreo's personalized, comprehensive and affordable estate planning services, visit Gentreo.com .

About Gentreo

Founded in 2018, Gentreo™ is an online estate planning platform that makes estate planning affordable and accessible to all. Based in Boston, Gentreo was created by sisters Renee and Julie Fry with the mission of helping families protect what matters most to them. Through Gentreo, users of all service tiers can create state-specific documents and securely store and share their documents. What's more, Gentreo offers a suite of extras, such as estate planning coaching, onboarding guidance, legal reviews, and funeral planning. Gentreo is not a law firm or a substitute for a law firm, attorney, or attorney's advice or recommendations. For more information, visit www.gentreo.com , or connect with Gentreo on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

