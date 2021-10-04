NDIA Celebrates Sixth Annual National Digital Inclusion Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the whole country is aware, on some level, of digital inequities. During the pandemic, people have personally felt the necessity and urgency of having high-speed internet, devices, and digital skills. That makes this year's Digital Inclusion Week even more essential, now in its sixth year. Hosted by National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA), Digital Inclusion Week is October 4-8, 2021.

What is digital inequity?

"This year is different," said Angela Siefer, executive director of NDIA. "Since the pandemic, the world has realized the importance of being connected to the internet, of having a device that meets your needs, and of digital skills to use these tools. Digital Inclusion Week 2021 digs into the barriers and the solutions, celebrating all who work nonstop to create digital equity."

At the core of Digital Inclusion Week are community activities happening in person and virtually around the country. NDIA expects more than 50 registered activities this year and even more organizations and individuals participating in digital organizing and social media campaigns during the week.

"I often compare broadband to electricity," said US House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn in a recorded statement supporting Digital Inclusion Week . "Our children are not going to be educated adequately unless we can connect them with the rest of the world, and that's what broadband is all about." He also noted the important repercussions digital inclusion has on healthcare and telehealth.

"Digital equity is one of the most defining issues of our time and the pandemic has exacerbated inequity for those who can bear it least," said Harvey Anderson, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, HP Inc. "We need to accelerate progress and HP is committed to using our strengths – our global brand footprint, partnerships, technology, and our vast network of partners – to benefit the organizations on the ground, making a difference."

A working group formed ahead of Digital Inclusion Week to create and share toolkits with NDIA's community of over 600 digital inclusion practitioners. Organizations are getting guidance on a range of actions, from getting a city proclamation of Digital Inclusion Week, to hosting a device drive or digital skills workshop, and spreading awareness online.

Many organizations, including nonprofits and companies, are hosting panels and workshops working toward solutions to the digital divide. These virtual events include:

About National Digital Inclusion Alliance: NDIA bridges the community of digital inclusion practitioners and policymakers by providing a unified voice advocating for broadband access, devices, digital skills training, and tech support. Working collaboratively, NDIA crafts, identifies, and disseminates resources and tools to help digital inclusion programs increase their impact.

