Voyager Space Announces Acquisition of Valley Tech Systems

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the acquisition of Valley Tech Systems (VTS), a technology company focused on developing controllable solid hypersonic propulsion and open architecture ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) technologies. Voyager's acquisition of Valley Tech Systems highlights the company's intent to further expand its defense capabilities and apply these technologies to support Voyager Space's existing complementary capabilities and address customer demand across the defense and commercial sectors.

This acquisition marks an important milestone for Voyager as the company expands its focus to further support DoD missions that help ensure a safe operating environment for commercial space. ISR technologies are increasingly important in both the commercial and government sectors and have become a recommended first line of defense to address national security challenges.

"VTS is a leader in controllable solid propulsion and ISR technologies and can help to solve key pain points for space missions and create a safer and more affordable space ecosystem," said Dylan Taylor, CEO of Voyager Space. "We are eager to work with the VTS leadership team to further support VTS' continued growth and success."

Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., VTS was founded in 2007 and is known for pioneering technologies such as open architecture airborne ISR and controllable solid hypersonic propulsion. The company is focused on redefining technology to provide the highest standard of safety and affordability as applied to maneuvering reentry systems, missile defense, commercial and DoD space launch systems, small launch vehicles, and payloads. VTS also holds multiple awards from the Missile Defense Agency, NASA, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army for its technologies including reaction control systems, next-generation propulsion, active thruster nozzles, and more.

"We are focused on breaking technology barriers in space and joining forces with Voyager was an essential step in not only gaining additional access to capital but having the resources and collaboration needed to continue to push the barriers for innovation and affordable solutions in the field, all while remaining an agile, non-traditional supplier" said Mike O'Brien, president of VTS. "We look forward to becoming part of Voyager as we support upcoming launches with the U.S. government and the commercial space industry using our mission-focused solutions."

Voyager's acquisition of VTS adds to the company's expanding expertise relative to the defense industry to complement its deep capabilities in civil and commercial space. Most recently, Voyager added Jim Bridenstine , former NASA administrator, Ellen Lord , former undersecretary of defense and Dr. Cheryl Shavers , former undersecretary of technology to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board. The company also brought on Eric Stallmer as executive vice president of government affairs and public policy earlier this year.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, along with the Board of Directors which includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton; leading institutional investor Gabe Finke; world-leading planetary scientist, Dr. Alan Stern; noted public company director and former U.S. undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers; experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader, Marian Joh; and former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord. To learn more about Voyager Space, please visit: https://voyagerspace.com/

About Valley Tech Systems

Valley Tech Systems, a Voyager Space company, is an innovative engineering company that is leading the way in controllable solid propulsion and open architecture airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies. VTS' cutting-edge solutions address technology needs across the U.S. Government and commercial space industry.

