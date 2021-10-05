Benchmark Litigation Honors Ward, Smith & Hill Partners Johnny Ward, Wesley Hill

LONGVIEW, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High-stakes trial attorneys Johnny Ward and Wesley Hill are recognized as Litigation Stars in the 15th edition of Benchmark Litigation, a legal guide spotlighting the nation's leading litigators and law firms.

The two East Texas attorneys have been repeatedly recognized for their knowledge and expertise in intellectual property and patent law, with Benchmark Litigation as the most recent honor to celebrate their work.

Mr. Ward is a distinguished trial attorney who often serves as local counsel on legal teams in high-profile infringement litigation. He is part of a team that secured VirnetX a $502.8 million patent infringement win against Apple Inc.

Mr. Hill has a successful track record for clients on both sides of the docket, including multimillion-dollar verdicts for plaintiffs and take-nothing defense wins. Along with Mr. Ward, he secured a $21.1 million verdict for Elbit Systems Ltd after an East Texas jury found that Hughes Network Systems, LLC infringed on the company's groundbreaking patents related to high-speed satellite communications.

Benchmark Litigation rankings are based on an extensive interview process with top trial lawyers and their clients, a review of attorney casework and input from peers.

In addition to Benchmark Litigation, the two were recently included in the Texas Super Lawyers 2021 listing, with Mr. Ward named among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth, an honor he has received since 2003. Mr. Ward and Mr. Hill have also been honored in the national legal guide The Best Lawyers in America 2022 listing with four Ward, Smith & Hill attorneys.

Ward, Smith & Hill has also received many firmwide accolades, including recognition in the global legal guide IAM Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

