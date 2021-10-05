Innovative New Products from Manfrotto, Lowepro, and JOBY Podzilla ; Learn More at B&H Photo Video

Photography News: Manfrotto, Lowepro, and JOBY have rolled out a bevy of new and innovative products for photographers, videographers, and creatives on the go including supports, bags, and backdrops

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce innovative new products from Manfrotto, Lowepro, and JOBY including the revolutionary Manfrotto Move ecosystem—designed to allow for easy customizing of tripod heads, gimbals, sliders, and more. Manfrotto has also released a gimbal head, new ball head, and a Gim-Pod accessory that adds legs to a carbon fiber boom.

New from JOBY is its PodZilla entry-level flexible tripod designed specifically for creatives in the field, with its mobile phone holder and cold-shoe attachment points for portable lighting and microphones. Like other JOBY flexible tripods, the PodZilla is as comfortable on a flat surface as it is wrapped around a railing or post.

Lowepro's launch is the new pinnacle of its PhotoSport backpack line, featuring the PhotoSport PRO 70L AW III and PhotoSport PRO 55L AW III multi-day trek backpacks that offer protection for camera systems using GearUp PRO II camera box inserts, as well as room for hiking gear. A RunAbout BP 18L daypack rounds out the versatility of this new backpack system.

Also new from Manfrotto, half-a-dozen new vintage colors for the EzyFrame Background—a truly portable 6.5x7.5" large format collapsible background system that is larger than most other pop-up style backdrops. The new vintage backdrops are compatible with other EzyFrame covers.

And Manfrotto has just completed refreshes of its PRO Light, Advanced, and Street series of bags, backpacks, and hard roller bags to meet the demands today's photographers, videographers, and filmmakers. The PRO Light collection is designed for the hard use of professional creatives and the Advanced and Street series feature covert urban designs for blending into the city.

