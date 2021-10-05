Planner 5D Launches the Data-Driven Interior Design Program for Universities and Researchers

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planner 5D , an easy-to-use 3D home design platform that enables anyone to create floor plans and interior designs with the help of AI, today announced the launch of the Data-Driven Interior Design Program to partner and collaborate with educational institutions, universities, and dedicated researchers.

Architects and interior designers have switched from pencils and papers to digital software and iPads, the very profession of the interior designer changed over the years. Modern digital tools, as well as VR and AR technologies, are changing the way we learn, work, and live. A whole new direction of parametric design, which is native to the digital world, has appeared. Planner 5D helps more than 70 million users who have created over 300 million projects improving their living or working spaces, renovating their homes, and changing the look and feel of places they belong to.

Planner 5D strives to support science and research in the field of interior design and architecture. The team launched a dedicated program for those who have a particular interest in the future of interior design, parametric design, or people's design habits in various cultures — Planner 5D invites universities, and dedicated researchers to collaborate and develop joint research to provide insights, test the hypothesis, or answer any questions about the future of the industry.

"We understand that the technologies we've built and the expertise we have collected over the years could be immensely helpful for various studies, from parametric design and architecture to sociology. We're launching the Data-Driven Interior Design Program to help scientists explore new areas and validate their theories," Andrey Ustyugov, Planner 5D CEO, says.

Earlier this year Planner 5D launched a free educational version that will help schools teach kids design, architecture, and engineering. Planner 5D also launched its interior design school which has been attended by 43,000 students who mastered the fundamentals needed to design functional, ergonomic, and stunning interiors and create the living space of their dreams.

Planner 5D is an easy-to-use home design platform, which allows anyone to create floor plans and interior designs in minutes without any specialist skills by using powerful AI, VR & AR technologies. Today Planner 5D helps more than 70 million users who have created over 300 million designs to renovate their homes, change interior designs, choose new furniture and decoration. Planner 5D is available on all platforms including Web, iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows 10. For more information please visit https://planner5d.com

