Real Estate Tech Startup Zenlist Makes Trade Show Debut at Inman Connect

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenlist continues its success in 2021 by announcing its attendance at Inman Connect, the leading event for the residential real estate community. "We're excited to meet with agents and show them why tens of thousands of Zenlist users won't go back to the old ways of searching for homes," says Tom MacLeod, Founder/CEO at Zenlist. "Zenlist gives agents a competitive edge and immense value for their clients." Zenlist currently has thousands of agents who have invited tens of thousands of clients onto the private platform. Zenlist provides agents and their home buying clients with a digital workspace that spares consumers from the lead-generating mousetraps of public websites.

"Having the latest tech keeps you ahead of the curve," says Matt Laricy, Managing Partner at Laricy - Americorp Real Estate. "Zenlist is one of the best new tools to keep your buyers ahead of the competition."

Inman Connect attendees can visit Zenlist to try out the app, see a demo, talk to the team, and receive a complimentary professional headshot. The Zenlist team will be especially interested in talking to agents and brokers who want to bring Zenlist into new markets.

Features and benefits of Zenlist:

Gives clients a modern home-search platform that allows them to explore homes for sale under their agent's guidance and observation.

Makes communication more efficient between agents and their clients by eliminating back-and-forth across multiple channels.

Retains and increases client loyalty by providing an all-in-one mobile platform for searches, ending the risk they'll be lost to other agents online.

Allows for sharing of pre-market listings in compliance with the National Association of REALTORS' Clear Cooperation policy.

For more information, or to sign up for a free trial, visit zenlist.com . For any questions, please email info@zenlist.com .

About Zenlist: Zenlist is a tech startup that launched publicly in January 2020. Zenlist couples premier aggregation with robust search, collaboration and intelligence features to help agents manage their clients' home search experiences. To search like a pro, search with a pro, on Zenlist.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tom MacLeod

info@zenlist.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zenlist