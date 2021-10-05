Scorpion Recognized by Fortune as Certified Great Place to Work Company Ranks #57 on Fortune List of 100 Best Medium Workplaces

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, today announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work ® while ranking #57 on the Fortune list of 100 Best Medium Workplaces . The certification is an important testament to Scorpion's commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where employees can feel valued and empowered to thrive while providing its law firm, medical practice, hospital, home services and other customers with the highest levels of quality service.

Scorpion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scorpion)

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, using a Trust Index Survey to measure employee experience across the realms of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. 88% of employees at Scorpion say it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, with Scorpion earning special marks as follows:

96% agree: when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

94-96% agree: people here are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation, race or gender.

94% agree: our customers would rate the service we deliver as excellent.

93% agree: people care about each other here.

91% agree: I'm proud to tell others I work here.

This is Scorpion's fourth time to be featured in a Fortune Great Place to Work List. In 2017, Scorpion also ranked:

#88 in Best Workplaces for Diversity

#56 in Best Small & Medium Workplaces

#87 in Best Workplaces for Millennials

"We value this feedback from our employees, and we are humbled to receive this distinction from them," said Scorpion CEO Daniel Street. "Even during the pandemic, it's been our priority to create flexible work environments that support workers and their families, so they can continue making the powerful contributions that allow us to provide exceptional service to our customers, and we are always considering new ways to improve our employees' experience. I'm proud to be a part of this team, and I remain committed to making each of our employees feel welcomed, supported and valued."

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and deliver experiences their customers will love. Scorpion puts SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more to work for local businesses. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise committed to customers' success and ready to do whatever it takes to help them reach their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/ .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

Media Contact

