Deloitte named to Universum's "World's Most Attractive Employer" list for the 13th Consecutive Year The survey of business, engineering, and IT students from around the world places Deloitte as the top professional services firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universum today featured Deloitte for the 13th consecutive year in the 2021 "World's Most Attractive Employer" (WMAE) rankings, a list of the top 50 most desirable workplaces for students entering the workforce. Deloitte retained its position as the most attractive professional services employer overall; was the top professional services firm in all three student study categories: business, engineering, and IT; and also rose one spot to fourth place overall with business students.

The WMAE rankings are drawn from a survey of 221,807 respondents on what attributes they find most desirable in an employer. Business, engineering, and IT students across 10 countries evaluated companies based on 40 characteristics key to their employment decisions.

"It's a privilege to be recognized again as a top employer where current and future talent can thrive," says Michele Parmelee, Deloitte Global Deputy CEO and Chief People & Purpose Officer. "The people that make up Deloitte are key to driving our success. That's why we work every day to ensure we provide the best working environment for a resilient and adaptable workforce, so that we can continue to provide industry-leading service to clients."

Deloitte's global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy, ALL IN, places a deliberate and clear emphasis on the need for an inclusive everyday culture, underpinned by respect. Universum found "respect for people" was one of the top 10 most important attributes globally and the aspect of DE&I that students associate most strongly with Deloitte. Universum also found that Deloitte was the only professional services firm to incorporate mental health and well-being into its DE&I strategy—key initiatives include developing a mental health baseline for measuring well-being factors, making a global commitment to mental health within the organization, and establishing the Global Business Collaboration for Better Workplace Mental Health as a Founding Partner, which advocates for better mental health in the workplace and accelerates positive change on a global basis.

Across the board in the WMAE 2021 index, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) elements increased in importance for students. Deloitte has long recognized that people want to work at an organization that is as committed to purpose as it is to profit. This is why Deloitte doubled its commitment to its signature CSR initiative, WorldClass, from 50 million to 100 million individuals reached by 2030. WorldClass enables our professionals to apply their skills and expertise to help people around the world develop job skills, improve educational outcomes, and access opportunities to succeed in this new economy. In the past fiscal year, Deloitte professionals volunteered 648,500 hours towards WorldClass-aligned programs using Deloitte-sponsored paid time off.

To be considered for the "World's Most Attractive Employer" rankings, a company must rank in the top 90 percent of employers within at least five of the 10 countries identified by Universum as the most relevant countries for graduate hiring for multinational companies.

