Qualpay Adds Text-To-Pay Invoicing To Its Payments Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualpay , a leading provider of integrated omnichannel payment solutions, today announced the addition of text-to-pay to its payments processing platform. The announcement is the latest development in Qualpay's mission to provide modern and seamless payment solutions for a rapidly changing business landscape. In the past 12 months alone, Qualpay has continued to provide customers with added conveniences, including making payments via mobile device and with Google Pay , ACH or credit card .

With the contactless payment market in the US expected to reach $358 billion by 2025 , text-to-pay has become an appealing option for merchants. In meeting this growing need, Qualpay's new text-to-pay feature provides customers with several new ways of optimizing their billing and accounting on a daily basis. Some of the key benefits include:

Increasing Efficiency: Reduce the amount of time required to invoice customers and receive payments by providing a solution customers are accustomed to.

Improving Convenience: Provide customers with accessible payment options from Google Pay to ACH.

Eliminating Waste: Enable customers to enroll in paperless text-messages to make payments, eliminating waste stemming from mailing bills when they're ready for payment. Merchants can also schedule reminders for customers when their bill is due.

Prioritizing Safety and Security: As a PCI-compliant service provider, data security is at the forefront of all Qualpay features.

"Today's announcement of Qualpay's latest integrated payment feature was born of customer feedback and our goal of providing partners with the most efficient and convenient offerings for them and their business needs," says Craig Gass, CEO at Qualpay. "Text-to-pay is our newest digital solution optimizing and innovating the payment processing ecosystem."

All Qualpay products may be used as standalone or paired together to support market needs. For more information on the Qualpay platform, please visit: https://www.qualpay.com/.

About Qualpay

Qualpay is a multi-channel, cloud-based processing platform that offers customers a more simple, seamless payment processing system. Qualpay was founded by a group of longtime payments industry veterans and seasoned programmers whose mission was to bring the next generation of payment processing innovations to market. For more information, please visit www.qualpay.com .

