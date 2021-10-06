Taiga Launches 'Ride the Current' Tour Across the United States

Multi-city Orca experiences will showcase how Taiga redefines the personal watercraft category through technology, design, and power

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga"), a leading manufacturer of electric off-road vehicles, announced the launch of its U.S. 'Ride the Current' tour. This ongoing event series will offer an opportunity to ride an Orca, one of the world's first fully electric watercrafts.

"We've worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of what's possible for personal watercrafts and are excited to give customers the chance to experience the adrenaline and adventure of the Orca," said Sam Bruneau, CEO and co-founder of Taiga. "The Orca is an example of technology and design seamlessly converging to create a premium vehicle consciously built for the waters of the world."

Events will take place in Florida, Texas and California to allow riders across the U.S. to experience Taiga's Orca firsthand. From prototype to production, Taiga is revolutionizing the new 100% electric personal watercraft category.

Orca models are born from years of testing on lakes, rivers, and oceans for uncompromising access to water adventures. Orca Carbon redefines the recreational watercraft experience with a unique carbon composite hull and top deck with 104 km/h top speed, two-hour drive range, and direct current fast charging capabilities. Vehicle connectivity provides over-the-air (OTA) updates, enhancing vehicle software and functionality over time.

Additional tour dates and locations will be announced throughout the remainder of 2021 and 2022.

Read more about the recent Montreal experience event here.



About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing recreational and commercial customer demand for those who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.ca.

