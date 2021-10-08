Evofem Biosciences Commends House of Representatives Leaders for Action to Ensure Coverage for the Full Range of Contraceptives Under ACA

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today commented on a letter from leaders in the House of Representatives to senior Biden Administration officials calling for action to ensure coverage for the full range of contraceptives under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

"I want to take a moment to praise our leaders in Washington who are working to make sure women have broad access to contraceptives, including new products like Phexxi that have been approved by the FDA since the ACA's passage," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem. Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel, was approved by the FDA in May 2020.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to the authors of this important letter: Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA), Education and Labor Chairman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott (D-VA), and Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY)," Pelletier added.

Leaders in the House of Representatives wrote to senior Biden Administration officials — Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — requesting that their Departments work together to ensure that the ACA's requirements to provide individuals with coverage for the full range of contraceptives approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue to be protected and enforced.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate, is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

