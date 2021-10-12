Bisnow Announces the First Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Focused Honoree Program in Commercial Real Estate

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bisnow , commercial real estate's (CRE) largest source for news, events and marketing services, is calling on CRE companies with operations in New York to submit their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs to its newly announced Rise Initiative. This honoree program aims to increase transparency and share learnings across the industry by recognizing companies who are holding themselves accountable to making measurable impact in DEI.

Rise Initiative by Bisnow

"At Bisnow, we are committed to curating events that represent diverse sources of expertise. A challenge we consistently face is that most CRE firms generally lack diversity, especially amongst their senior staff," stated Natascha Bhuiyan, Bisnow Rise Initiative Executive Director. "So, we began to think 'how do we change this?' With the Rise Initiative, we hope to provide a platform where tried and tested DEI initiatives can surface and become part of our collective knowledge base."

In collaboration with the Council of Urban Real Estate New York (CURE NY), Bisnow has recruited a diverse group of industry experts to independently evaluate all submissions. Entries are open now through November 22, 2021. In its first year, the Rise Initiative will recognize progress in firm-level excellence for companies with operations in NYC.

"We are eager to see results of the work that CRE companies, big and small, are doing in recruitment, retention, mentorship, company culture, partnerships and beyond as it relates to making progress toward a more diverse and inclusive workforce in a historically barriered industry," said Bhuiyan.

Honorees will be spotlighted at the Rise Gala to take place March 3, 2022. The event will not only recognize businesses that have demonstrated proven success in DEI but will also focus on strategic conversation and adoptable pathways to making positive change within CRE.

The Rise Initiative is supported by CURE NY, Project Reap, Real Estate Board of NY, Schack Institute of Real Estate, Project Destined, NYU School of Professional Studies, BJH Advisors and the Asian Real Estate Association of America.

For more information or to submit your organization, click here .

About Bisnow

Bisnow is the world's leading B2B platform serving the commercial real estate industry. From events and news to branded content and recruiting solutions, Bisnow reaches more than 11 million readers and hosts more than 450 events each year. Operating in over 50 local markets across the U.S., Canada, the UK and Ireland, our products inform and connect the commercial real estate business to do more business.

