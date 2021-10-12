Saulsbury Awarded EPC Contract in Midland Basin, Marking Major Milestone

ODESSA, Texas , Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury was recently awarded the EPC contract for the design and installation of Pinnacle Midstream II's Dos Picos cryogenic processing facility in the Midland Basin. This facility, designed with a base-rated capacity of 200 MMSCFD, marks a major company milestone as Saulsbury's 60th cryogenic processing facility project since 2006, representing over 10.4 BCFD of processing capacity, and its 22nd cryogenic processing facility in the West Texas region.

Saulsbury Industries is a 50-year-old full-service engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance contractor specializing in heavy industrial markets. (PRNewsfoto/Saulsbury Industries)

This facility marks a major company milestone as Saulsbury's 60th cryogenic processing facility since 2006.

Saulsbury will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the processing facility that will include amine treating, molecular sieve dehydration, cryogenic gas processing, residue gas compression, nitrogen rejection, slug catching, condensate stabilization, and all balance of plant equipment, utilities, electrical, instrumentation, and controls infrastructure. Work on this facility began last month with an expected ready to commission date of July 2022.

"Saulsbury is blessed to be afforded this opportunity to further our partnership with Pinnacle Midstream. Through an early Front End Engineering Design "FEED" study and a comprehensive and competitive bid process, our teams worked closely with Pinnacle's key leadership to meet the design, schedule, and budget parameters of the project," said Jimmy Matthews, Chief Operating Officer. "This plant will serve as the key anchor processing facility for Pinnacle's fast growing West Texas midstream infrastructure and enable Saulsbury to continue to demonstrate our continued commitment to providing safe, quality, and speed-to-market solutions for our clients' projects from scope development all the way through commissioning. We are thrilled with this key milestone accomplishment of contracting our 60th cryogenic processing facility and look forward to another successful project while developing a long-term relationship with the outstanding leadership team of Pinnacle Midstream."

For Saulsbury, this award further solidifies the company's reputation and longstanding history as an industry leader in the oil and gas industry for self-performing the full engineering and construction of cryogenic gas processing facilities. Saulsbury is well known in this industry for its successful project execution and world-class safety performance.

"In just a short period of time since launching in late 2020, we have built a significant gas gathering position in the heart of the Midland basin," said Mike Hillerman, Chief Operations Officer at Pinnacle Midstream. "That wouldn't have been possible without the support of top tier service providers and business partners who have been diligently working with us throughout the past year. We are pleased to continue that winning strategy by contracting with Saulsbury, a leader in the natural gas processing industry, for the construction of the first 200 MMcf/d train in our Dos Picos gas processing complex. Saulsbury aligns with Pinnacle's ambition to construct high quality facilities which are designed for today's large, multi-well pad development and do so in a way that is focused on safety and environmental stewardship"

"This project is not only a milestone for Saulsbury, but also a reflection of the commitment and expertise that Saulsbury brings to the midstream industry" said Chat York, Chief Executive Officer. "As the Oil and Gas market recovers from the effects of the pandemic, Saulsbury stands ready to be the partner of choice."

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saulsbury Industries