The Smithers Quality Assessments Division Achieves Market Leading Position with Boeings Scorecard Results

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is pleased to announce that the Smithers Quality Assessments Division has achieved a market leading position amongst Certification Bodies (CBs) with the most recently reported Boeing's CB Report Card.

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise. (PRNewsfoto/Smithers)

Smithers Quality Assessments division has remained committed to working with our partners at Boeing...

As one of the largest global aerospace primes and key stakeholders to the Industry Other Controlled Party (ICOP) scheme, Boeing provides all CBs regular reporting information on their clients (from a Boeing supplier performance perspective) combined with CB individual metrics. The result of this reporting is a key scatter diagram which supports the individual CB performance level (x-axis) vs the number of Boeing clients (y-axis).

Smithers Quality Assessments Division Boeing scatter diagram results supports, that amongst any industry peers, it is positively maintaining individual CB performance levels as much as 5x times greater than its competitors while sustaining no less than 2.5 times the number of Boeing clients with any similar overall CB performance levels.

"Smithers Quality Assessments division has remained committed to working with our partners at Boeing to continually drive their important supplier performance inputs into our regular assessment activities. We have seen problem suppliers, under these assessments, gain the appropriate attention with their performance issues and appropriately raise their performance levels to ensuring regular achievement of On Time, On Quality Delivery (OTOQD) requirements. We are proud of the commitment of our back office team, Auditors and Clients in helping us achieve these marketing leading results," says Aaron Troschinetz, General Manager, North America, Smithers Quality Assessments Division.

Smithers Quality Assessments Division also maintains regular participation in various AS standard development committees (including AS9101, AS9104) as well as the supporting ISO 9001 US TAG 176 committee. Jeanette Preston, President of Smithers Quality Assessments Division, also serves as the sole CB focal for the Americas Aerospace scheme. This active involvement in the ICOP scheme ensures that Smithers Quality Assessments Division maintains a key leadership role in promoting the importance of the AS-series requirements.

For more information about Smithers or AS9100 certification, please contact Aaron Troschinetz.

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, dry commodities, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.

Media Contact:

Glenn G. Goldney,

Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

ggoldney@smithers.com

+1 (330) 203-2188

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smithers