Avatour's Groundbreaking Technology Brings Professionals to INTERPHEX'21 From Anywhere in the World The Pharmaceutical Community is Invited to Reserve Exclusive Real-Time, 360° Tours at Premier Pharma Show October 19-21st

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatour, the world's only immersive remote collaboration platform for site meetings, announced that it will be showcasing its pioneering technology via free virtual tours of exhibits during INTERPHEX'21. For the first time remote participants can experience the conference the same way that they can inspect production facilities remotely.

The global conference will be held on October 19-21, 2021 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. For those who cannot attend but want to visit specific exhibitors while experiencing Avatour's real-time 360° tours, they can view a list of exhibitors and sign up for their personal live visit: avatour.co/interphex-360-tour.

INTERPHEX is the leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device development and manufacturing event. Over 10,000 global industry professionals attend the show – being held in person for the first time since the pandemic started.

Avatour will also be conducting on-site demonstrations from its booth (#3175) over the three days. The company's real-time 360° communication technology enables remote users to work more effectively with on-site personnel, saving money, time, and reducing carbon emissions. This allows companies to increase the safety, standards and frequency of pharmaceutical inspections whether its' for a virtual audit, quality assurance review or remote facility tour.

"Avatour is a category-defining product, enabling more efficient, cost-effective site meetings without travel," said Devon Copley, co-founder and CEO of Avatour. "Pharmaceutical firms and agencies have deployed Avatour for inspections and method transfers around the world - from Boston to Seoul, Geneva to Bangladesh. We're excited to demonstrate Avatour's effectiveness to the life sciences community by offering free virtual tours, for the very first time, to those who can't attend INTERPHEX '21," he added.

For more information, and to sign up for a personalized live tour during the event, visit: avatour.co/interphex-360-tour.

About Avatour

At Avatour we aim to reduce the impact of physical distance by enabling people to experience real places together without travel, bringing benefits to businesses and to the wider world.

Avatour is the remote collaboration platform for virtual site meetings. Combining full-motion 360° capture with real-time communication, Avatour provides remote users with full spatial context, enabling more effective collaboration with on-site personnel. For more information, visit www.avatour.co.

