The Experiment adds accredited programs and internships to expand high school intercultural exchange

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Experiment today announced the expansion of intercultural opportunities for high school students in summer 2022 with seven new accredited programs and internships offered through the School for International Training (SIT).

All of The Experiment's programs are now showcased on a more vibrant and user-friendly website that celebrates a return to in-person global programs after two summers in which programming was offered online due to the coronavirus.

the Netherlands ; Arabic language in Jordan ; and indigenous peoples in Peru . Other accredited programs or internships take place in Ghana , Portugal , Serbia and Croatia , and Switzerland . The new programs and internships carry three college credits through SIT, The Experiment's sister institution, for high school students studying or interning abroad. Subjects include LGBTQ+ rights and advocacy in; Arabic language in; and indigenous peoples in. Other accredited programs or internships take place in, Serbia and, and

"We are thrilled that The Experiment has expanded its program offerings to accredited programs and internships following our first successful launch of accredited programs in 2019," said Christina Thomas , divisional vice president for Youth Exchange at World Learning, The Experiment's parent organization. "With this expansion, we continue to provide students even more options to fuel their future and explore their purpose-driven passions."

The new accredited offerings are among 16 unique intercultural summer programs around the world that also include biodiversity in the Galapagos , international relations in Germany , anime in Japan , and much more. The Experiment will also continue to offer thematic virtual programs that connect high school students globally through dynamic digital platforms.

Founded in 1932, The Experimentis the nation's most experienced provider of intercultural exchange programs abroad and virtual for high school students. The addition of accredited internships abroad gives high school students more options to explore a college major and career focus, and to earn critical technical and interpersonal skills that can set them apart in their education and careers.

"What has set The Experiment apart for 90 years – diversity, authentic connections, cultural immersion, academic innovation, and real impact – is enhanced by providing students the ability to fuel their future no matter what purpose-driven path they choose," said Carol Jenkins , CEO of World Learning, Inc.

The redesigned website at https://www.experiment.org showcases The Experiment's unique attributes, such as the new academic and internship programs, while relaunching The Experiment's classic programs and providing a more user-friendly experience.

CONTACT: Kate Casa - communications@worldlearning.org

