Nirvana Water Sciences will showcase its exclusive muscle wellness spring water at IHRSA

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. ("Nirvana"), is introducing its clinically proven muscle wellness spring water to the fitness community at the 40th annual IHRSA International Convention and Trade Show in Dallas Texas this week.

In a year where the focus is on recovery on so many levels, Nirvana's line of infused spring water products will become the hydration product of choice for every athlete concerned about muscle wellness and recovery.

Nirvana HMB spring water is infused with myHMB® Clear, the patented water-soluble form of βeta-hydroxy βeta-methylbutyrate (HMB) which is licensed exclusively to Nirvana.

HMB is a natural substance in the body that supports muscle wellness. Over two decades of research and 90 clinical trials have proven its efficacy to:

Enhance Athletic Performance

Boost Muscle Performance

Reduce Muscle Recovery Time

Slow Muscle Degradation

Athletes have been consuming HMB in capsule form for decades. However, research has shown that water is the best HMB delivery mechanism for achieving maximum health benefits. Now, for the first time ever, HMB is water soluble, and infused into pure spring water in Nirvana HMB.

Naji Abumrad, MD, FACS, a world-renowned scientist and expert on systemic muscle inflammation and muscle wasting, serves as the Chairman of Nirvana's Scientific Advisory Board. "My extensive scientific research has established that just 2 to 3 grams of HMB a day can reverse muscle loss and improve muscle wellness" advises Dr. Abumrad. This dosage is easy to achieve with Nirvana's HMB infused spring water.

Science has allowed us to live longer. Now with Nirvana HMB spring water, science allows us to live stronger. With Nirvana HMB spring water you can begin living longer by living stronger.

In addition to its line of muscle wellness water, Nirvana is introducing an electrolyte infused spring water. "Nirvana Select is infused with electrolytes and was developed to ensure maximum hydration" advises Mark Zettle, Nirvana's President of Sales.

Stop by booth #4820 at the IHRSA Convention and Trade Show October 13-15 to sample Nirvana's science-backed infused spring water products.

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana's is an active lifestyle brand. Its infused spring water product line represents its foundation of living longer by living stronger™, and is driven by the desire to improve the quality of life by enhancing the body's performance.

