As part of the collaboration, Chef Andrés will share tips for saving food at home and invite people to enter for a chance to win an exclusive, virtual one-on-one fridge hunting session with him

Hellmann's Partners With Internationally Recognized Chef And Humanitarian, José Andrés, In Mission To Save Food At Home As part of the collaboration, Chef Andrés will share tips for saving food at home and invite people to enter for a chance to win an exclusive, virtual one-on-one fridge hunting session with him

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellmann's is beginning its journey of saving one million meals in North America by partnering with renowned Chef José Andrés for the launch of Fridge Hunters, a campaign and call to action for people to look inside their fridge to make a meal with food they would otherwise throw away. As approximately 40% of all food waste in the U.S. happens at home1, the brand is continuing its focus on making taste, not waste, by encouraging people to cook with food they can find in their fridge. Together with Chef Andrés, Hellmann's will demonstrate how fridge hunting can help reduce food waste with a little adventure, inspiration, and mayonnaise.

Chef José Andrés partners with Hellmann's for Fridge Hunters Campaign 1. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Lippman

"We can start reducing food waste before it even happens," said Chef Andrés. "The answer is right in front of our very eyes. Do you know what is in your fridge right now? Let's be Fridge Hunters together and find creative ways we can make the most of our food. Together with Hellmann's, we can save food that normally gets tossed - because it is overlooked and lost in the fridge - and use ingredients we already have to make beautiful meals together."

In partnership with Chef Andrés, Hellmann's created "flexipes" to help people start their fridge hunting journey. A flexipe is a loose framework that guides home cooks through the fridge hunting process. The formula mixes and matches what is on hand: base + veggie + protein + a little help from Hellmann's. Hellmann's recipes to inspire amateur fridge hunters include Snappy Sandwich, Quick & Easy Wrap, and One Pot Creamy Pasta.

As part of the campaign, people can also enter the Fridge Hunters Sweepstakes beginning today through October 24th via the website or by posting their fridge hunting successes with #fridgehunters, #sweepstakes, and tagging @Hellmannsmayonnaise on Instagram and TikTok.* Three entries will be randomly selected for one-on-one virtual fridge hunting sessions with Chef Andrés, where each winner will explore their fridge, learn how to make the most of the ingredients they have on hand, and create something surprising and delicious! Each sweepstakes entry and social media post will count towards Hellmann's goal of saving one million meals in North America.

"We're honored to partner with Chef José Andrés who works tirelessly to face the challenges of food insecurity," said Ben Crook, Senior Marketing Director for Hellmann's North America. "Hellmann's recognizes a simple change can have a big impact and is proud to do its part in helping to reduce food waste."

Fridge Hunters is part of a larger commitment by Unilever to help achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goal of reducing food waste by 50% by 2030. Hellmann's, in partnership with Harvard Law School's Food Law and Policy Clinic, is driving forward legislative policy to push for the Federal standardization and clarity of food date labels. Each year, consumers waste $2.4B due to the confusion over the meaning of date labels. 2

Find tips and inspiration on Hellmanns.com and @HellmannsMayonnaise on Instagram.

1ReFED, A Roadmap to Reduce U.S. Food Waste by 20 Percent, 2016

2 ReFED, https://insights-engine.refed.com/solution-database/standardized-date-labels

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Fridge Hunters Sweepstakes is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 & older. Begins 12:00 a.m. ET on 10/14/21 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 10/24/21. For official rules, visit https://www.hellmanns.com/us/en/official-rules.html.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

Media Contact:

Kerry Langstine

Kerry.Langstine@bcw-global.com

Chef José Andrés partners with Hellmann's for Fridge Hunters Campaign 2. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Lippman

Hellmann’s Fridge Hunters Campaign. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Lippman

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hellmann’s