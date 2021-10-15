Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann LLC Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann L.L.C. ("SPWW") is notifying certain individuals of a recent event that may impact the privacy of a limited amount of personal and/or medical information. SPWW is unaware of any misuse of individual information and is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution.

On or about February 24, 2021, SPWW discovered suspicious activity impacting the operability of certain systems. We quickly launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of this incident, working with industry-leading computer forensics specialists to determine what happened and what information may have been affected. The investigation identified a limited number of files and folders as potentially accessed by the unknown actor. We completed a thorough review to determine whether sensitive information was present in the impacted files and folders. Upon receiving the initial results of the review, SPWW worked diligently to locate address information for the affected individuals and completed that effort on September 14, 2021.

The types of personal information that may have been accessible to an unauthorized actor include: Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, medical treatment or diagnosis information, health insurance information, and username and password.

SPWW takes the security of personal information very seriously and is working with third-party specialists to assess the security of relevant systems and reduce the likelihood of a similar future event. SPWW is further committed to integrating additional cybersecurity infrastructure and security measures.

On October 14, 2021, SPWW began notifying potentially impacted individuals and regulatory authorities, as required. While SPWW is unaware of the misuse of any personal information impacted by this event, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements for unusual activity. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident can call SPWW's dedicated, toll-free number at 1-800-732-0799 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time, excluding some U.S. holidays. Individuals may also write to SPWW at 909 Poydras Street, Suite 3150, New Orleans, LA 70112 or visit SPWW's website at www.stonepigman.com.

SPWW is committed to safeguarding personal information and will continue to work to enhance the protections in place to secure the information in its care.

